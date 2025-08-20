National News
ticker

Ontario man who raised a pack of wolf-dogs worries government will euthanize them

August 20, 2025 156 views

By Sharif Hassan When a friend asked for help to build a fenced home for his dogs, Bryton Bongard made a deal: he would lend a hand in exchange for several puppies. That is how he ended up with what is now a pack of 16 strong, black and grey wolf-dog hybrids he calls his “babies.” The wolf-dogs that live in his backyard enclosure have never harmed anyone, Bongard said, nor have any neighbours complained since he brought the animals to his rural property in Wahnapitae, Ont., about 50 kilometres north of Sudbury, four years ago. But the provincial government is set to seize them anyway, he said, because it is against the law to keep wildlife native to Ontario as pets or in captivity, with some exceptions for places…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations man facing attempted murder charge

August 20, 2025 206

OHSWEKEN, ON- A Six Nations man is facing an attempted murder and multiple weapons related charges…

Read more
National News

‘A lot of unity’: NAN leader says provincial, federal laws have helped galvanize First Nations

August 20, 2025 140

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com MOOSE CREE FIRST NATION — First Nations leaders…

Read more