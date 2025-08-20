‘We never had this before’

By Tom Peters, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Advocate The severe drought that has encompassed much of Nova Scotia — with governments and agencies on high alert forcing bans and restrictions on water usage and woods and park travel — is a situation that could stretch into the coming weeks. Looking at the seasonal forecast through the end of October, it “looks warm and it looks dry,” says Brian Proctor with Environment and Climate Change Canada. “We are not seeing any indication to a real return to normal or seasonally expected weather as we move into fall,” he said in an interview. At this time of the year, he said, “as we move toward precipitation in September which is often dependent on tropical storms, depressions or possibly hurricanes, there is…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice