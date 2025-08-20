National News
ticker

‘A lot of unity’: NAN leader says provincial, federal laws have helped galvanize First Nations

August 20, 2025 139 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com MOOSE CREE FIRST NATION — First Nations leaders across northern Ontario had “a very robust discussion” about two pieces of economic development legislation and what those laws mean for their communities, says a Nishnawbe Aski Nation deputy grand chief. Bobby Narcisse said discussion around the pieces of legislation that were formerly known as the federal government’s Bill C-5 and the province’s Bill 5 before they were signed into law this summer made up a significant portion of this year’s Keewaywin Conference. The annual conference brings together chiefs and representatives from all NAN First Nations. “The chiefs are looking at ways to be more unified in those discussions as well in moving ahead,” Narcisse said. “There’s a general agreement that Bill C-5 and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations man facing attempted murder charge

August 20, 2025 206

OHSWEKEN, ON- A Six Nations man is facing an attempted murder and multiple weapons related charges…

Read more
National News

‘We never had this before’

August 20, 2025 148

By Tom Peters, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Advocate The severe drought that has encompassed much…

Read more