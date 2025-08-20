‘A lot of unity’: NAN leader says provincial, federal laws have helped galvanize First Nations

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com MOOSE CREE FIRST NATION — First Nations leaders across northern Ontario had “a very robust discussion” about two pieces of economic development legislation and what those laws mean for their communities, says a Nishnawbe Aski Nation deputy grand chief. Bobby Narcisse said discussion around the pieces of legislation that were formerly known as the federal government’s Bill C-5 and the province’s Bill 5 before they were signed into law this summer made up a significant portion of this year’s Keewaywin Conference. The annual conference brings together chiefs and representatives from all NAN First Nations. “The chiefs are looking at ways to be more unified in those discussions as well in moving ahead,” Narcisse said. “There’s a general agreement that Bill C-5 and…
