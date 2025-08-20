Six Nations man facing attempted murder charge

OHSWEKEN, ON- A Six Nations man is facing an attempted murder and multiple weapons related charges after police responded to a complaint of a firearm being discharged in an incident on Fourth Line Road. Six Nations Police (SNP) received a complaint Sunday, August 10th, 2025, at about 8:20 p.m. that a firearm had been discharged towards a residence in the area. Police responded and said no injuries were reported. An investigation found it was an isolated incident with no threat to public safety. Police later identified and arrested a suspect. Police arrested and charged Wesley Burning, 31, of Ohsweken, Ontario with the following criminal offences: – Attempted Murder – Discharging Firearm with Intent – Firearm: Pointing – Firearm: Unauthorized Possession – Firearm: Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession – Breach Probation x…



