Fears for B.C. First Nation’s water supply as fire evacuation orders and alerts end

By Chuck Chiang and Nono Shen Evacuation orders and alerts due to a wildfire on Vancouver Island have been lifted and downgraded, but First Nations say they are still feeling the impact, warning that a propane-powered water-supply system could fail unless gas deliveries are restored. The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council said the road linking the Huu-ay-aht and Ditidaht First Nations to Port Alberni had been cut by the Mount Underwood fire, and propane deliverers would not send trucks down an alternative forestry road. “Port Alberni is their main source for supplies and medical needs,” the council said in a statement. “The only other route out of their communities to Youbou is very rough and dangerous. Flat tires are a common occurrence. In fact, there were 17 flat tires reported in 24…
Related Posts
Grand Erie Public Health reports first flu case of 2025
August 21, 2025 44
Grand Erie Public Health says it has already received its first confirmed case of the flu…
Police watchdog says fire at Wapekeka fly-in court site won’t impact shooting probe
August 21, 2025 60
By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com WAPEKEKA — The province’s Special Investigations Unit says…