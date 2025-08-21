How Secwépemc songwriter Jeremy Kneeshaw gives back

By Rebecca Owens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wren For songwriter Jeremy Kneeshaw’s first performance at this year’s Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival, he assembled a retro-styled blues trio that ignited the dance floor. “It was totally surreal to be there, on the other side of the curtain,” he tells The Wren. “Ever since I was like a little kid, that was always my dream.” Through his company, Jeremy Kneeshaw Music Ltd., the Kamloops (Tk’emlúps)-based musician moves fluidly between solo performances, full band ensembles and behind-the-scenes production. Uniting his diverse skillset is a singular purpose to “make the right ears happy,” he says, whether by filling the dance floor or preserving songs too often silenced by history. A proud member of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, Kneeshaw’s story is deeply rooted…



