Grand Erie Public Health reports first flu case of 2025

Grand Erie Public Health says it has already received its first confirmed case of the flu and its two months early. One laboratory-confirmed case of influenza A, or the flu is the firsr reported to public health for the 2025-2026 respiratory season. Last year Haldimand, Norfolk, Brantford and the County of Brant saw 608 laboratory-confirmed flu cases . While flu season in Canada typically begins as early as October and can last until May, the confirmed case is an indication that influenza is circulating in our community. The flu is a serious illness that affects the respiratory system. The infectious period for the flu can last two to five days after the onset of symptoms and up to seven days in young children. It usually begins suddenly and tends to…



Add Your Voice