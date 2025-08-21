Local News
NDP leader blasts Bill 5 and government health policies at Toronto wellness conference

August 21, 2025 204 views

By Sam Laskaris Writer Marit Stiles insists the fight is not over. Stiles, the leader of Ontario’s New Democratic Party (NDP), attended the opening day of the First Nations Community Wellness Conference held at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto. The three-day event, which began Aug. 19, included a lunch session which provided Stiles, and four other NDP politicians, an opportunity to provide some remarks and have a Q and A with conference delegates. The conference was organized by the Chiefs of Ontario. Stiles, who heads up the official opposition party in the province, kicked off the session by blasting the leading Conservative party and the June passing of its Bill 5, officially called the Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, 2025. Stiles said it was a privilege for…

