Six Nations Police lay charges after firearm discharged, “projectile” causes minor injuries

OHSWEKEN, ON-An Ancaster man is facing weapons, threats and assault charges after a firearm was discharged in an incident at a Seneca Road warehouse. Six Nations Police (SNP) responded August 19, 2025 to a report that a firearm had been pointed at an individual the day before . SNP said a verbal altercation had occurred on August 18, 2025, at a warehouse on Seneca Road and during the altercation a firearm was discharged and minor injuries occurred as a result of a “projectile”. SNP said they could not comment on the victim’s injuries or what the projectile involved was. As a result, SNP have arrested and charged Andrew Hadaddin, 34, of Ancaster, Ontario with the following offences:- Firearm pointing- Possession for a Dangerous purpose- Assault with a weapon- Firearm: unauthorized…



