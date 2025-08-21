National News
Jordan’s Principle changes jeopardize supports for Yukon students

August 21, 2025 66 views

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The Yukon First Nations Education Directorate runs a rural nutrition program for students in schools across the territory. It provides two healthy meals to Indigenous kids, said Melanie Bennett, the YFNED executive director. But it’s more than just food: the traditional meals of bison and moose can provide a link to culture and land for kids in the most remote parts of the territory, she said. However, with the federal government’s change in interpretation of Jordan’s Principle, the program is in jeopardy. Like car seats for Indigenous babies and speech therapy for Indigenous kids in the territory, it’s one of the many things that’s been affected by Indigenous Services Canada’s (ISC) revisions. Jordan’s Principle is not a program. It’s a legal…

