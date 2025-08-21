National News
KDFN councillor looks to represent NDP in Mountainview

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News A councillor with Kwanlin Dün First Nation wants to run for the NDP in the Mountainview riding. Linda Moen announced she’d be seeking the nomination to run for the Yukon NDP in the Mountainview riding at a press conference on Aug. 14 in Whitehorse. The election hasn’t been called yet, but it’s legislated to take place by Nov. 3 at the latest. Moen took office as a councillor with KDFN in 2023. According to the NDP media release, Moen “has delivered results — creating more jobs for young people, building dozens of new housing units and making the community safer for families.” Moen has worked with the Public Service Alliance of Canada. According to a 2015 release from PSAC, she represented…

