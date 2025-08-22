B.C. chiefs say Cowichan title ruling ‘monumental,’ not meant to threaten homeowners

By Chuck Chiang The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs is calling a recent court decision on Aboriginal title on land along the Fraser River a “monumental” development, but says the case isn’t about threatening private home ownership. The organization says this month’s decision confirming the Cowichan Tribes’ Aboriginal title over land and fishing rights in Richmond, B.C., “reaffirms and strengthens” the recognition of such title in the province. But vice-president Chief Don Tom says in a statement the case is “not about seizing private homes or threatening homeowners,” and framing the court decision that way is unfair scapegoating of First Nations. The B.C. Supreme Court decision says the Cowichan established title to a portion of land and river foreshore, with titles held by Canada and the City of Richmond…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice