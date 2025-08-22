National News
ticker

B.C. chiefs say Cowichan title ruling ‘monumental,’ not meant to threaten homeowners

August 22, 2025 155 views

By Chuck Chiang The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs is calling a recent court decision on Aboriginal title on land along the Fraser River a “monumental” development, but says the case isn’t about threatening private home ownership. The organization says this month’s decision confirming the Cowichan Tribes’ Aboriginal title over land and fishing rights in Richmond, B.C., “reaffirms and strengthens” the recognition of such title in the province. But vice-president Chief Don Tom says in a statement the case is “not about seizing private homes or threatening homeowners,” and framing the court decision that way is unfair scapegoating of First Nations. The B.C. Supreme Court decision says the Cowichan established title to a portion of land and river foreshore, with titles held by Canada and the City of Richmond…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Tribunal orders Ottawa, First Nations to resume negotiations on child welfare reforms

August 22, 2025 124

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal is ordering parties involved in a decade-long child…

Read more
National News

How Guatemala, Mexico, and Belize plan to protect 14 million acres of Mayan forest

August 22, 2025 129

By Sonia Pérez D. And María Verza GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Mexico, Guatemala and Belize have…

Read more