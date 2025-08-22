National News
‘Colonial decision-making’: First Nations denounce B.C. park closure as too short

August 22, 2025 124 views

Two First Nations are denouncing British Columbia’s planned month-long closure of Joffre Lakes Park for Indigenous cultural practices as too short, calling it “a fraction” of what they proposed within their title and rights. The Lilwat and N’Quatqua nations say the closure from Sept. 2 to Oct. 3 is a “continuation of colonial decision-making” that does not respect Indigenous authority over their traditional lands. The B.C. government says it’s the third and final such closure of the park this year. An online statement from the nations says they wanted a two-month closure, from Aug. 22 to Oct. 23, that the community needs “to reconnect with the land, conduct ceremonies, and gather food and medicines” as well as give the area a rest period from recreational use. The province had said…

