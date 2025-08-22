Mi’kmaw Summer Games begin in Wagmatcook

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post The power of sport was on full display this weedk when hundreds of athletes, their friends and family and provincial dignitaries attended the opening ceremonies for the Mi’kmaw Summer Games in Wagmatcook, Cape Breton. Rain didn’t stop the outdoor parade of athletes and a rainbow even graced the sky as First Nations chiefs from all across Nova Scotia and politicians at all levels of government welcomed and encouraged the youth. “The power of sport is about physical and mental strength, endurance and skill,” said Wagmatcook Chief Norman Bernard, who welcomed everyone to the community and the games. “We are proud Mi’kmaw people and we are honoured and excited to be the host this summer.” The history of the games goes…



