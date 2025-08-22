National News
ticker

Mi’kmaw Summer Games begin in Wagmatcook

August 22, 2025 131 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post The power of sport was on full display this weedk  when hundreds of athletes, their friends and family and provincial dignitaries attended the opening ceremonies for the Mi’kmaw Summer Games in Wagmatcook, Cape Breton. Rain didn’t stop the outdoor parade of athletes and a rainbow even graced the sky as First Nations chiefs from all across Nova Scotia and politicians at all levels of government welcomed and encouraged the youth. “The power of sport is about physical and mental strength, endurance and skill,” said Wagmatcook Chief Norman Bernard, who welcomed everyone to the community and the games. “We are proud Mi’kmaw people and we are honoured and excited to be the host this summer.” The history of the games goes…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. chiefs say Cowichan title ruling ‘monumental,’ not meant to threaten homeowners

August 22, 2025 156

By Chuck Chiang The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs is calling a recent court decision…

Read more
National News

Tribunal orders Ottawa, First Nations to resume negotiations on child welfare reforms

August 22, 2025 124

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal is ordering parties involved in a decade-long child…

Read more