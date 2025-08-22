Free Indigenous music festivals ready to rock Vancouver Island

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Vancouver Island, BC – For the second year running, 2 Rivers Remix Society (2RMX) and VirtualFeast.ca are bringing a free Indigenous music, art and culture festival to three communities on Vancouver Island. Dubbed ‘Movable Feast’, the Island tour launches on Saturday, Aug. 23 in the Toquaht Nation community of Macoah in western Barkley Sound, followed by Ahousaht on Tuesday, Aug. 26, and ending in ‘Yalis (Alert Bay) on Saturday, Aug. 30. Attendees can expect to see live contemporary music performances alongside traditional songs and dances, with food and market vendors at each Movable Feast event. Each Movable Feast opens at noon with a welcoming ceremony from the local nations and elders, as well as a special opening ceremony by Mexika-Tenochka artists Ana…



