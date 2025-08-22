National News
B.C. names facilitator to help Okanagan Falls become municipality, name to be decided

August 22, 2025 151 views

British Columbia’s government has appointed a facilitator to help create the province’s first new municipality in 15 years, after residents of Okanagan Falls in the southern Interior voted to incorporate five months ago. The Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs says in a statement that the facilitator will help finalize the “letters patent” which serves as the founding document of an incorporated municipality. Details that need to be worked out include the name of the community, with Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band saying in the ministry statement that the process should comply with the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. Other issues to be addressed in the letters patent include the new municipality’s boundaries, the size of council, and incorporation date. The ministry says it…

