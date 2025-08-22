Compensation Payments begin for historic $23 billion federal settlement agreement

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The first compensation payments from the $23 billion federal settlement for discrimination in the First Nations Child and Family Services (FNCFS) Program and Jordan’s Principle began last week. The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak announced the latest development during a press conference in Toronto on August 14. “No amount of money can ever make up for the harms done to you or give you back your childhood,” Nepinak said, addressing the plaintiffs. “We hope this will provide some measure of healing to those that are affected.” The settlement, approved in April 2023, is the result of a human rights complaint filed by AFN against the Canadian government for systemically underfunding FNCFS. According to AFN, more than 40,000 claims…



