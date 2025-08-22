National News
‘Pressing issues’ voiced by city advocates

August 22, 2025 73 views

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal A City of Thunder Bay delegation comprised of Mayor Ken Boshcoff, and John Collin, city manager with the city’s Intergovernmental Affairs team, Councillors Kasey Etreni and Shelby Ch’ng, and led by Coun. Kristen Oliver, the group’s chairperson, lobbied for local funding and action at the 2025 Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s (AMO) Conference this week in Ottawa. “We did cover a lot of really pressing issues that we have in our community, those being the municipal funding opportunities, homelessness and addictions, the encampment crisis, forensic pathology unit, the marine unit, guns and gangs, funding for the Thunder Bay Expressway, Northwest arterial project and the temporary village,” Oliver said. “We took turns being the lead person when we had our ministry meetings.”…

