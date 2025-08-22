‘It gives you the tools’: First Nations Health Authority releases resources to tackle substance abuse in youth

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The provincial health body committed to assisting Indigenous communities in navigating substance abuse has released a new toolkit. The First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) recently announced its ‘With Open Arms’ toolkit, offering guidance and tips on “how to have courageous conversations” around topics such as harm reduction and substance abuse, with videos and other resources. The kit was released through consultation with an FNHA-appointed youth advisory committee, with Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN) members Leaf Turrell and Jessica Campbell listed as members. The 24-year-old Turrell told Energeticcity.ca that planning with the youth advisory committee began in 2022 when the FNHA looked to see what young Indigenous people had to say about substance use and harm reduction. “[They…
