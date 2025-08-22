National News
Search of Manitoba landfill for women’s remains cost $18M, less than expected: Kinew

August 22, 2025 63 views

By Steve Lambert The Manitoba government says the landfill search that succeeded in finding the remains of two slain First Nations women cost $18 million, with $2 million more expected in the coming weeks to clear the site and move equipment. The total is far below previous estimates, which ran as high as $184 million. Premier Wab Kinew says the search was done in a safe and fiscally responsible manner but, more importantly, it brought Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris home. Harris, Myran and two other First Nations women were killed in 2022 by Jeremy Skibicki, who was given a life sentence last year on four counts of first-degree murder. The remains of Harris and Myran were found at the Prairie Green landfill, a private operation north of Winnipeg. Search…

