Catholic Division entering final year of Strategic Plan

August 22, 2025 30 views

By Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald The Prince Albert Catholic School Division is entering the final year of their current Strategic Plan. During the board of education’s regular meeting on Monday director of education Lorel Trumier said they will begin discussions this year on the next step. “More information will be set out here probably at the next board meeting in terms of some timelines and some processes that would be used for the strategic planning process,” she said. The strategic plan was initially approved in May 2023. Trumier said that the process for the new strategic plan could begin as soon as the board’s next meeting on Sept. 8. Trumier said that the division looks forward to what the final year of the Strategic…

