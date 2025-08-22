New Supportive Housing for Victims of Domestic Violence

By Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder The Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) broke ground on Monday, August 18th, for a new supportive housing unit in Saskatoon that will serve Métis, Indigenous, and non-Indigenous women, children and the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community members who are removing themselves from abusive situations. “There are no borders. There shouldn’t be any borders,” said Glen McCallum, President of Métis Nation-Saskatchewan. “That’s why this place is going to be open for Métis, First Nations, Inuit and non-Indigenous folks that are struggling with domestic violence, and to be able to have a safe place to come to.” Partnering with the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, funding was secured last year for the construction and operation of a long-term, culturally specific supportive housing unit. The building will provide housing,…
