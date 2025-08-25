At MOV, Tŝilhqot’in Nation tells the story of a momentous repatriation: ‘We brought back history’

By Dionne Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews A new exhibition at the Museum of Vancouver (MOV) showcases a new way forward with the Tŝilhqot’in Nation after the long-awaited return of their cultural belongings. As part of the larger The Work of Repair: Redress & Repatriation display that opened June 20, Tŝilhqot’in collaborated with MOV to display items that represent their culture, art and history. MOV’s senior curator of Indigenous collections Sharon Fortney explained that the gallery Nexwenen Nataghelʔilh was a collaborative effort between the two parties and showcases how museums can work with Indigenous communities in a good way. More than 60 Tŝilhqot’in belongings were returned to the nation from MOV last year — including qatŝ’ay (coiled spruce root baskets) and tŝi-bis (obsidian) stone tools. Nexwenen Nataghelʔilh includes film,…



