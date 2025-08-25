es zumín’ Primary Care Centre in Lil’wat now registered as a naloxone take-home site

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine The es zumín’ Primary Care Centre in Mount Currie is officially a registered naloxone take-home site, expanding access to the life-saving opioid antidote in the Lil’wat community. The designation means the centre can now provide free naloxone kits and training through the provincial Take Home Naloxone program. Operated in partnership with the Southern Stl’atl’imx Health Society (SSHS), the service is available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 321 IR #10 Road, Mount Currie. Naloxone is a medication that temporarily reverses the effects of opioids on the central nervous system. It can restore breathing that has been slowed or stopped by substances such as fentanyl, heroin, methadone, morphine or hydromorphone. By reversing overdoses, naloxone helps prevent long-term brain…



