National News
ticker

es zumín’ Primary Care Centre in Lil’wat now registered as a naloxone take-home site

August 25, 2025 149 views

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine The es zumín’ Primary Care Centre in Mount Currie is officially a registered naloxone take-home site, expanding access to the life-saving opioid antidote in the Lil’wat community. The designation means the centre can now provide free naloxone kits and training through the provincial Take Home Naloxone program. Operated in partnership with the Southern Stl’atl’imx Health Society (SSHS), the service is available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 321 IR #10 Road, Mount Currie. Naloxone is a medication that temporarily reverses the effects of opioids on the central nervous system. It can restore breathing that has been slowed or stopped by substances such as fentanyl, heroin, methadone, morphine or hydromorphone. By reversing overdoses, naloxone helps prevent long-term brain…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Vigils held across Canada for Norwegian adventurer found dead

August 25, 2025 5

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com ​Communities from Hudson Bay to Norway are mourning the…

Read more
National News

First Nation leads effort to protect sacred sites

August 25, 2025 16

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com MATTAGAMI FIRST NATION – Sacred sites across Mattagami First…

Read more