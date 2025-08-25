Lil’wat, N’Quatqua demonstration for Joffre stops traffic north of Pemberton

By Luke Faulks, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Pique Newsmagazine The Lil’wat Nation and N’Quatqua First Nation held a peaceful protest on the morning of Aug. 22 in response to the B.C. government’s one-month closure of Pipi7íyekw/Joffre from Sept. 2 to Oct. 3. Lil’wat and N’Quatqua said they told the province back in December 2024 they wished to see the third closure of the year run from Aug 22 until Oct. 23. The province’s announcement on Aug. 19 was met with a strong rebuke from the Nations a day later, leading to Friday’s two-hour blockade. The protest, situated at the intersection of Mount Currie’s Main Street, the Pemberton Portage Road and the Lillooet Lake Road blocked traffic moving between Pemberton, unincorporated communities like Birken and Darcy and, naturally, Pipi7íyekw/Joffre Lakes, from…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice