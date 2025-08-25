Bat research taking flight near Kinbasket Lake

By Abigail Popple, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Rocky Mountain Goat Efforts to preserve a population of northern myotis – an endangered bat species that used to be found throughout eastern B.C., but whose range has been contracting to the central interior – are under way near Kinbasket Lake. The Wildlife Conservation Society, a non-profit based in New York City but with offices across the globe, is participating in two projects near the lake to study and support northern myotis populations: on the south shore of the lake, researchers are planting fake bark to mimic the old-growth trees where the northern myotis roosts, and on the north side they are using radio detectors to determine how many of the bats are present in logged areas. Northern myotis pups require a…



