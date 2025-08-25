National News
Stevie May is the voice and ears of Liidlii Kue

August 25, 2025 147 views

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Stevie May has a lot of people to thank. In her second summer working as a receptionist for Liidlii Kue First Nation (LKFN), the 22-year-old student says she appreciates the opportunity to earn some money as she reconsiders her academic ambitions. “I was going to school for child and youth care,” she said. “I thought it was what I wanted to do, but I’m having second thoughts now. I’m hoping next year I will finally know what I’m doing with my life.” Having crossed child care off her list, May said she has plenty of other inspirations to explore, including bringing clean energy choices to Indigenous communities to help them achieve greater energy independence and help reduce impacts on climate. She…

