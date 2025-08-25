Six Nations Police Seek Public’s Help After Safe Stolen

OHSWEKEN, ON- Six Nations Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a stolen safe and identifying the person responsible for the theft. On Thursday, August 21st, 2025, at about 10:18 a.m., the Six Nations Police said a break in enter, after the fact, at a property on Second Line was reported and is believed to have occurred overnight. Police attended the area and said a number of items were stolen including a safe containing money, a John Deere lawnmower, power tools, lumber and televisions. Police are actively conducting an ongoing investigation and are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an…
