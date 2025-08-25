Rivermen drop tournament opener at Presidents Cup

The Six Nations Rivermen (white jerseys) took on the Snake Island Muskies in their Presidents Cup opening game on Sunday. Photo by Sam Laskaris. By Sam Laskaris Writer Despite a bit of a late rally, a six-goal deficit proved a bit too much to overcome for the Six Nations Rivermen in their Presidents Cup tournament opener. The Rivermen were downed 12-9 by the Cornwall-based Snake Island Muskies in their first game at the national Senior B lacrosse championships on Sunday. All matches in the eight-team tournament are being held at the Iroquois Park Sports Centre in Whitby. The Brooklin Merchants are serving as hosts of this year’s event, often simply called The Prezzy. As hosts, the Merchants had an automatic berth into the Canadian tourney. The Rivermen advanced to the…



