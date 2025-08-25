Host Lakers edge Chiefs to extend MSL championship series

The Peterborough Lakers managed to take Game 4 of their MSL championship series against the visiting Six Nations Chiefs on Saturday. The Chiefs lead the best-of-series 3-1. Photo by Sam Laskaris. By Sam Laskaris Writer They’re still in control. But the Six Nations Chiefs missed out on their first opportunity to wrap up the Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) championship series on Saturday. The host Peterborough Lakers edged the Chiefs 9-8 in Game 4 of their best-of-seven MSL final series. Despite the loss, the Chiefs still lead the series 3-1. Six Nations will have another chance to finish off the series when it hosts Game 5 on Monday. The opening faceoff is set for 8 p.m. at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena. Six Nations was playing catchup for most of the match…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice