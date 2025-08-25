National News
Deninu Kue First Nation to hold another election after committee throws out results

August 25, 2025 152 views

By Eric Bowling, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North There will be a new election for Deninu Kue First Nation (DKFN) council after a committee threw out the July 14 election results, concluding the election process was flawed after hearing recounts were only half done and an ineligible voter may have decided the election. “It is the opinion of the committee that holding the July 14, 2025, election over again is the proper outcome given the fundamental flaws in the election procedures that were followed on July 14 and July 15, 2025,” wrote committee chair Brenda McLuhan on Aug. 20. “The committee hereby upholds the appeals on the grounds indicated in this decision and calls for the election for two councillors that was originally held on July 14, 2025, to…

