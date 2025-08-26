National News
ticker

Brantford man arrested, charged with child pornography offences

August 26, 2025 178 views

BRANTFORD, ONT. – A Brantford man is facing child pornography charges, following an investigation from the Brantford Police Service (BPS) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit. Members of the unit executed a search warrant at a local residence on Aug. 19, 2025, after hearing the accused was in possession of child pornography. During the search, officers seized multiple computers, cellphones and electronic devices, which detectives later confirmed to have evidence of child pornography. The 32-year-old man was arrested and subsequently held for a bail hearing. He is facing one count of Accessing Child Pornography, and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography contrary to the Criminal Code. The ICE Unit’s investigation is ongoing, as the accused is known to be an extensive traveller. Police are also concerned he may have communicated with…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Iroquois Lodge is still closed after severe flooding hit the community and sparked Six Nations admainistrtion to declared an emergency. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
National News

Iroquois Lodge to remain closed, new building proposed

August 26, 2025 210

OHSWEKEN, ON –More than two months after Six Nations of the Grand River was hit by…

Read more
National News

Brantford Police Citizens’ Police Academy recruiting

August 26, 2025 148

BRANTFORD, ONT-Want to find out what its like to be a Brantford Police Officer? The Brantford…

Read more