Brantford man arrested, charged with child pornography offences

BRANTFORD, ONT. – A Brantford man is facing child pornography charges, following an investigation from the Brantford Police Service (BPS) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit. Members of the unit executed a search warrant at a local residence on Aug. 19, 2025, after hearing the accused was in possession of child pornography. During the search, officers seized multiple computers, cellphones and electronic devices, which detectives later confirmed to have evidence of child pornography. The 32-year-old man was arrested and subsequently held for a bail hearing. He is facing one count of Accessing Child Pornography, and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography contrary to the Criminal Code. The ICE Unit’s investigation is ongoing, as the accused is known to be an extensive traveller. Police are also concerned he may have communicated with…



