National News
ticker

Iroquois Lodge to remain closed, new building proposed

August 26, 2025 210 views
Six Nations Iroquois Lodge is still closed after severe flooding hit the community and sparked Six Nations admainistrtion to declared an emergency. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

OHSWEKEN, ON –More than two months after Six Nations of the Grand River was hit by storm related flooding the community remains under a State of Emergency with the Iroquois Lodge remaining closed and residents remaining in a Delhi, Ontario residence. In a statement late Tuesday, Aug., 26, SNEC said remediation work, as a result of storm flooding June 18, 2025,  is continuing on the Iroquois Lodge The statement says an Industrial Hygienist Assessment report on the lodge received on July 25, 2025, showed black water damage throughout the lodge has impacted wall and floor finishes . The statement says a lodge walk-through Aug., 5, 2025, that was part of the remediation phase showed “widespread and in-depth impacts to Iroquois Lodge.” Meetings have been held with the Power of Attorneys,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford man arrested, charged with child pornography offences

August 26, 2025 179

BRANTFORD, ONT. – A Brantford man is facing child pornography charges, following an investigation from the…

Read more
National News

Brantford Police Citizens’ Police Academy recruiting

August 26, 2025 148

BRANTFORD, ONT-Want to find out what its like to be a Brantford Police Officer? The Brantford…

Read more