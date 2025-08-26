Brantford Police Citizens’ Police Academy recruiting

National News
BRANTFORD, ONT-Want to find out what its like to be a Brantford Police Officer? The Brantford Police Service (BPS) are recruiting community members who want to learn more about the day-to-day life of police officers.  The BPS Citizens’ Police Academy  registration is now open and members of the public can submit applications as soon as possible. Space in the program is limited. The popular six consecutive weeks program will run each Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., beginning October 22, 2025, to November 26, 2025. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, September 19, 2025 The BPS are one of the first Ontario police services to offer the community participation free, educational program. The Citizens’ Police Academy launched in1999. The  BPS Citizens’ Police Academy programs are a series of…

