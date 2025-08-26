‘Missing in action’: Area leaders call for more border water enforcement

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com FORT FRANCES — Municipal, tourism and First Nations stakeholders continue to press federal officials on what they say is a lack of enforcement on waters that straddle the Canada-U.S. border — in particular over a lack of oversight of American anglers. A letter was sent to numerous federal and provincial ministries in July by a coalition of interests, including the municipalities of Kenora, Fort Frances, and Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls, along with Nature and Outdoor Tourism Ontario and Destination Northern Ontario, and the Anishinaabeg of Kabapikotawangag Resource Council — a not-for-profit that provides advocacy, advisory and technical services to five First Nations in Treaty 3 territory. Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas told Newswatch in an interview there are numerous longstanding concerns from the…



