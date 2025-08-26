National News
ticker

‘Missing in action’: Area leaders call for more border water enforcement

August 26, 2025 55 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com FORT FRANCES — Municipal, tourism and First Nations stakeholders continue to press federal officials on what they say is a lack of enforcement on waters that straddle the Canada-U.S. border — in particular over a lack of oversight of American anglers. A letter was sent to numerous federal and provincial ministries in July by a coalition of interests, including the municipalities of Kenora, Fort Frances, and Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls, along with Nature and Outdoor Tourism Ontario and Destination Northern Ontario, and the Anishinaabeg of Kabapikotawangag Resource Council — a not-for-profit that provides advocacy, advisory and technical services to five First Nations in Treaty 3 territory. Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas told Newswatch in an interview there are numerous longstanding concerns from the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police Citizens’ Police Academy recruiting

August 26, 2025 40

BRANTFORD, ONT-Want to find out what its like to be a Brantford Police Officer? The Brantford…

Read more
National News

Nuu-chah-nulth artists work with Clayoquot Biosphere Trust

August 26, 2025 59

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Vancouver Island, BC – Nuu-chah-nulth artists Dennis Hetu…

Read more