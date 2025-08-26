National News
Brantford Police asking for public’s help in identifying man involved in shooting

August 26, 2025 65 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man they believe responsible for a shooting outside a city nightclub June 4, 2025. City police responded to reports of a shooting at a Colborne Street nightclub, near Clarence Street,  just after midnight June 4. As a result police said one man was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Brantford Police released photos of an individual they believe may have been  involved in the shooting and are hoping someone may be able to identify the man Police said the investigation is active . Any witnesses, who have not already been interviewed, are asked to contact Det. Const. Katie Esposto at 519-756-7050 ext. 2827. Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or…

