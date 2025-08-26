National News
Peace Métis branches support president suspended by B.C. organization

August 26, 2025

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Regional Métis organizations from the Peace are supporting the provincial Nation’s suspended president. Walter Mineault was suspended last week by the Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) for alleged “behaviour [that was] inconsistent with the organization’s policies” following public complaints. In separate press releases, both the Fort St. John Métis Society and Chetwynd’s Moccasin Flats Métis Society say the decision was made without input nor details to Métis citizens. “Despite a recent meeting with MNBC leadership, no meaningful clarity was provided to our society nor our citizens,” reads part of the statement by the Fort St. John Métis Society. “This failure to provide information has caused frustration and eroded confidence in the decision-making process.” Additionally, the Moccassin Flats…

