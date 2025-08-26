Chetwynd broadcaster with some Indigenous content has licence renewed after CRTC ‘admin error’ delay

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca CHETWYND, B.C. — The nation’s broadcasting licence bureau has given a Chetwynd-based transmitter a new lease of life after renewing its licence this month. The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) issued a full renewal to the Chetwynd Communications Society (CCS) to expire in 2030, according to an announcement on August 18th. The CCS operates both radio station Peace FM and television station Chet-TV, according to technical director Ray Semenoff. The licence includes programming featuring the First Nations Cree language, with some interviews with Elders from local Indigenous communities such as Saulteau First Nations (SFN) and West Moberly First Nations (WMFN). Local programming will occur daily from 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. Local programming on the radio has existed since the mid-1990s,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice