National News
ticker

Chetwynd broadcaster with some Indigenous content has licence renewed after CRTC ‘admin error’ delay

August 26, 2025 60 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca CHETWYND, B.C. — The nation’s broadcasting licence bureau has given a Chetwynd-based transmitter a new lease of life after renewing its licence this month. The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) issued a full renewal to the Chetwynd Communications Society (CCS) to expire in 2030, according to an announcement on August 18th. The CCS operates both radio station Peace FM and television station Chet-TV, according to technical director Ray Semenoff. The licence includes programming featuring the First Nations Cree language, with some interviews with Elders from local Indigenous communities such as Saulteau First Nations (SFN) and West Moberly First Nations (WMFN).  Local programming will occur daily from 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. Local programming on the radio has existed since the mid-1990s,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police Citizens’ Police Academy recruiting

August 26, 2025 40

BRANTFORD, ONT-Want to find out what its like to be a Brantford Police Officer? The Brantford…

Read more
National News

‘Missing in action’: Area leaders call for more border water enforcement

August 26, 2025 55

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com FORT FRANCES — Municipal, tourism and First Nations…

Read more