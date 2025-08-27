National News
Carney says Canada will soon announce funding for port infrastructure

August 27, 2025 78 views

By Catherine Morrison Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that expansions to ports in Montreal and Manitoba could be among the first projects fast-tracked under his government’s new major projects bill. Carney said the government will make an announcement about new port infrastructure “in the next two weeks.” “There is a lot happening, it’s the number 1 focus of this government is to build that infrastructure,” Carney said. “And, particularly, infrastructure that helps us deepen our partnership with our European partners.” The ports comments came as Carney was in Germany and then Latvia on Tuesday, expanding trade ties in Europe with new agreements on energy and critical minerals. Getting products like liquefied natural gas and critical minerals to Europe will likely require infrastructure upgrades at several Canadian ports. Carney specifically…

