National News
ticker

Norwegian hiker whose body was found in northern Manitoba drowned, says family

August 27, 2025 74 views

By Brittany Hobson The family of a Norwegian hiker whose body was recovered over the weekend from the shores of the Hayes River in northern Manitoba says an autopsy shows the man drowned. Steffen Skjottelvik, 29, was on a cross-continental journey of the Canadian wilderness when he set out on foot with his two dogs from Fort Severn, Ont., to York Factory, Man., last month. He was expected to arrive in York Factory on Aug. 15 but never made it. Police had said Skjottelvik may have tried to cross the swift-moving Hayes River and got swept up. Ground and air searchers found his body on Sunday near York Factory, and it was sent to Winnipeg for an autopsy. Family spokesperson Christian Dyresen said police told Skjottelvik’s relatives in Norway on…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Carney says Canada will soon announce funding for port infrastructure

August 27, 2025 79

By Catherine Morrison Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that expansions to ports in Montreal and…

Read more
National News

Woman being sued for calling four others ‘pretendians’ says she’s protecting identity

August 27, 2025 70

By Alessia Passafiume A First Nations woman is being sued for calling four women “pretendians,” with…

Read more