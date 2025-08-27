Norwegian hiker whose body was found in northern Manitoba drowned, says family

By Brittany Hobson The family of a Norwegian hiker whose body was recovered over the weekend from the shores of the Hayes River in northern Manitoba says an autopsy shows the man drowned. Steffen Skjottelvik, 29, was on a cross-continental journey of the Canadian wilderness when he set out on foot with his two dogs from Fort Severn, Ont., to York Factory, Man., last month. He was expected to arrive in York Factory on Aug. 15 but never made it. Police had said Skjottelvik may have tried to cross the swift-moving Hayes River and got swept up. Ground and air searchers found his body on Sunday near York Factory, and it was sent to Winnipeg for an autopsy. Family spokesperson Christian Dyresen said police told Skjottelvik’s relatives in Norway on…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice