Catholic Division to enter new agreement around Jordan’s Principle

August 27, 2025 74 views

By Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald The Prince Albert Catholic School Division is preparing to enter into a new agreement around funding for Jordan’s Principle. During the board of education’s regular meeting on Aug. 18, director of education Lorel Trumier and CFO Greg McEwen updated the board on a new agreement that was to be signed with Indigenous Services Canada. “We do have a funding agreement and obviously their fiscal year ends March and that’s probably why there hasn’t been much attention to it,” Trumier explained. The previous funding agreement expired on March 31. The division has received a new draft funding agreement that administration recommends signing off on. “What we’ve been waiting for is a response on their commitment for April to June for…

