NDP calls on province to reverse EA cuts in Prince Albert

By Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald The Saskatchewan NDP and education workers represented by CUPE held a press conference facing Carlton Comprehensive High School on Tuesday to call on the Saskatchewan Party government to step in and cover educational assistant positions after federal funding cuts. Shadow Minister for Education Matt Love said that earlier in 2025, school divisions across the province had to make layoffs for educational assistants due to changes in Jordan’s Principle funding at the federal level. “The Saskatchewan NDP and education workers are here today to call on the Sask Party government to restore critical support for students by backfilling educational assistant positions being cut right here in Prince Albert,” Love said. “Educational assistants play a vital role in our classrooms, supporting…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice