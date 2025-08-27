National News
‘Fabulous opportunity’ to see Tse’k’wa artefacts at archeology event

August 27, 2025 72 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. —Important Indigenous heritage site Tse’k’wa is teaming up with its field school partners to promote archeological efforts at the site in Charlie Lake. Scheduled for Wednesday, August 27th, Tse’k’wa’s Archeology Night Out will be hosted by the Tse’k’wa Heritage Society’s executive director Alyssa Currie and Dr. Farid Rahemtulla. Headed by Dr. Rahmetulla, the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) conducted field schools at the site in 2022 and 2024. The site in Charlie Lake features a cave dating back to the Ice Age. It is owned by three northeast B.C. First Nations: Doig River First Nation (DRFN), Prophet River First Nation (PRFN) and West Moberly First Nations (WMFN), who purchased the site in 2012. Currie told Energeticcity.ca while…

