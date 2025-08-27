Peace region Métis artist named in finalists for national award

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. — A Peace region-based artist is all smiles after being named a finalist for a prestigious award. Haley Bassett, a former executive director at Arts North East and program coordinator at the Dawson Creek Art Gallery, has received a finalist distinction for the 2025 William and Meredith Saunderson Prizes for Emerging Artists. Of Métis ancestry, Bassett’s artwork incorporates harvested materials and natural found objects. She told Energeticcity.ca she heard the news during a Métis artist residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. “It means I must be doing something right,” said Bassett. “I kind of felt affirmation from the universe. I feel like I’m in the right place at the right time.” The awards are organized by…



