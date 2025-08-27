National News
ticker

Peace region Métis artist named in finalists for national award

August 27, 2025 78 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. — A Peace region-based artist is all smiles after being named a finalist for a prestigious award. Haley Bassett, a former executive director at Arts North East and program coordinator at the Dawson Creek Art Gallery, has received a finalist distinction for the 2025 William and Meredith Saunderson Prizes for Emerging Artists. Of Métis ancestry, Bassett’s artwork incorporates harvested materials and natural found objects. She told Energeticcity.ca she heard the news during a Métis artist residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. “It means I must be doing something right,” said Bassett. “I kind of felt affirmation from the universe. I feel like I’m in the right place at the right time.” The awards are organized by…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Norwegian hiker whose body was found in northern Manitoba drowned, says family

August 27, 2025 75

By Brittany Hobson The family of a Norwegian hiker whose body was recovered over the weekend…

Read more
National News

Carney says Canada will soon announce funding for port infrastructure

August 27, 2025 79

By Catherine Morrison Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that expansions to ports in Montreal and…

Read more