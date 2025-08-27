ISC funding amendments approved by SNEC

Six Nations accepted budget amendments from Indigenous Services Canada for lands and housing as well as a donation from a community member owned company for fire evacuees. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved amendments to its five-year comprehensive funding agreement with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), bringing in more than $147,000 in new money for lands, wellness, and housing during its August 18 General Finance meeting. The amendments provide $37,500 for lands and resources negotiation support, and $65,000 for housing management subsidies in the 2025-26 fiscal year. SNEC says it has $44,500 for mental wellness support tied to paying the bill for costs of the wildfire evacuations invitation that brought evacuees from Niagara Falls to Six Nations for the day. The donation came from Grand River Insurance. Councillor Alaina VanEvery questioned…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice