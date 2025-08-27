Six Nations languages expand with focus on growing speakers

The Six Nations Language Commission says its programs are steadily expanding, but challenges around funding, accreditation, and space continue to stand in the way of full revitalization. The update came during Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General Finance meeting on August 18, where coordinator Karen Sandy and her team presented their annual report. “Our main focus is creating speakers via the programs,” Sandy said. ”The Mohawk program was the main one running last year; they had two cohorts. A first year and a second year, which they were successful, to my knowledge. Then we also had a first year Cayuga running and then for this year coming we have Mohawk again. They have one cohort and then we’re gonna have the Cayuga second year and then Onondaga first year.” Sandy…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice