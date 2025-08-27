Local News
Mississaugas of Credit First Nation Pow Wow a friendly favourite for crowds

August 27, 2025 177 views
Former Credit First Nation Chief Stacey LaForme got the beat at the annual Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Pow Wow this past weekend. More inside. (Photo by Jim Powless)

Beat of the Drum drew crowds to the annual Three Fires Homecoming Powwow Carly McHugh Writer MISSISSAUGAS OF CREDIT FIRST NATION-It was all about the beat of the drum when seven generations came together in perfect weather for the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation’s (MCFN’s) Three Fires Homecoming Pow Wow, from Aug. 22 to 24. The sound of the drum echoed through the community drawing not only Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation’s (MCFN) members but crowds of over 1,700 people from as far away as Toronto to as close as Brantford and Hamilton to the community’s grove area over the weekend event. The 37th annual event combined five drum circles and 151 dancers with arts and crafts, a native plant garden, and a variety of exhibits and vendors…

