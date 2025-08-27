National News
ticker

RCMP seize firearms, weapons in Stoney Nakoda arrest

August 27, 2025 159 views

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook MÎNÎ THNÎ — A Mînî Thnî man has been charged with possession of prohibited weapons and careless use of a firearm. Cochrane RCMP responded to a call outside a Stoney Nakoda First Nation residence on Friday (Aug. 22) after witnesses reported windows being smashed and a man with a gun. The suspect had fled the area before the police arrived on scene but was later arrested at a traffic stop. “The quick and coordinated response by our officers ensured that a potentially dangerous situation was brought under control without harm to the public or police,” said Insp. Dave Brunner, officer in charge of Cochrane Detachment in a press release. Police seized three unauthorized firearms and prohibited weapons after the Cochrane…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Former Credit First Nation Chief Stacey LaForme got the beat at the annual Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Pow Wow this past weekend. More inside. (Photo by Jim Powless)
Local News

Mississaugas of Credit First Nation Pow Wow a friendly favourite for crowds

August 27, 2025 178

Beat of the Drum drew crowds to the annual Three Fires Homecoming Powwow Carly McHugh Writer…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations languages expand with focus on growing speakers

August 27, 2025 155

The Six Nations Language Commission says its programs are steadily expanding, but challenges around funding, accreditation,…

Read more