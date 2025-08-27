RCMP seize firearms, weapons in Stoney Nakoda arrest

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook MÎNÎ THNÎ — A Mînî Thnî man has been charged with possession of prohibited weapons and careless use of a firearm. Cochrane RCMP responded to a call outside a Stoney Nakoda First Nation residence on Friday (Aug. 22) after witnesses reported windows being smashed and a man with a gun. The suspect had fled the area before the police arrived on scene but was later arrested at a traffic stop. “The quick and coordinated response by our officers ensured that a potentially dangerous situation was brought under control without harm to the public or police,” said Insp. Dave Brunner, officer in charge of Cochrane Detachment in a press release. Police seized three unauthorized firearms and prohibited weapons after the Cochrane…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice