Where’s the money coming from…?

August 27, 2025 177 views

First Nation membership offices across the country are about to be hit with a deluge. A B.C. Supreme Court decision could, without any doubt, spawn a flood at band membership offices in coming days. The court decided, Aug. 19th, that Canada had, through its Indian Act, denied status to the children of Indigenous people who enfranchised themselves. People who gave up their status for a variety of reasons and as a result the move that was passed on to their future generations. It stems from a B.C. court case that was launched by 16 people who said they were “deprived of the benefits” of status under the act,” because a parent or grandparent decided to enfranchise themselves. Benefits that included education monies, tax exemptions, access to land or any treaty…

