Today in History

August 27 In 1973 the R. v. Bedard; A.-G. Can v. Lavell Decision Is Released. Originally two separate cases, the Bedard and Lavell cases both addressed gender discrimination within the Indian Act. In particular, they challenged the removal of Indian Status from Indigenous women who married non-status men. The cases were merged when they were reviewed by the Supreme Court of Canada. The Supreme Court rejected claims that the Canadian Bill of Rights invalidated the Indian Act, allowing the continued removal of Indian Status from women who married men without status. Despite this decision, the section of the Indian Act at issue in the case was removed by Bill C-31 in 1985. August 28 In 2017 The Dissolution of INAC and introduction of two new ministries occurred Implementing a recommendation…
Related Posts
RCMP seize firearms, weapons in Stoney Nakoda arrest
August 27, 2025 160
By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook MÎNÎ THNÎ — A Mînî Thnî…
Mississaugas of Credit First Nation Pow Wow a friendly favourite for crowds
August 27, 2025 178
Beat of the Drum drew crowds to the annual Three Fires Homecoming Powwow Carly McHugh Writer…