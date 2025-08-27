Today in History

August 27 In 1973 the R. v. Bedard; A.-G. Can v. Lavell Decision Is Released. Originally two separate cases, the Bedard and Lavell cases both addressed gender discrimination within the Indian Act. In particular, they challenged the removal of Indian Status from Indigenous women who married non-status men. The cases were merged when they were reviewed by the Supreme Court of Canada. The Supreme Court rejected claims that the Canadian Bill of Rights invalidated the Indian Act, allowing the continued removal of Indian Status from women who married men without status. Despite this decision, the section of the Indian Act at issue in the case was removed by Bill C-31 in 1985. August 28 In 2017 The Dissolution of INAC and introduction of two new ministries occurred Implementing a recommendation…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice